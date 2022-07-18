Treason charges; Ukrainian president dismisses two top officials

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the country’s top two officials in a major move, citing hundreds of cases of alleged treason and collusion with Russia. The officials who have been fired are Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and Ukraine’s domestic security chief Ivan Bakanov. Previously, the prosecutor general led Ukrainian efforts to prosecute alleged Russian war crimes. According to Zelensky, 60 SBU security service and prosecutor’s office officials are working against Ukraine.

‘Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security… raise very serious questions for the relevant leaders,’ Zelensky said. ‘ Each of these questions will be addressed appropriately’. On the night of July 17, Zelensky made the declaration in his speech to the nation. In reference to Bakanov, Zelensky stated that ‘sufficient evidence’ had been gathered against him. ‘All of his criminal activities are documented,’ he said.

Reuters reported that despite Russia’s control over sizable portions of Ukrainian territory, Western weapon deliveries have begun to show promise on the battlefield. Ukrainian strikes are causing havoc with Russian supply lines and have significantly reduced Russia’s offensive capability. According to a statement from the ministry, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, on Saturday gave orders to military units to step up operations to thwart Ukrainian attacks on Russian-held territory.