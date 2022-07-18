VietJet to operate 13 new flight services from India

Hanoi: Low-budget air carrier based in Vietnam, VietJet has announced that it will operate 13 new flight services from India. The air carrier will operate flights connecting Vietnam’s major cities and its tourism island of Phu Quoc with 13 destinations in India including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai.

The new services will be launched from early September to early December. The airline will deploy its Airbus A330 planes for the service.

The airline currently operates four Vietnam-India routes, linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with New Delhi and Mumbai. VietJet operates a fleet of 80 Airbus aircraft on around 100 routes.