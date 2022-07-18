World’s first vulture conservation centre to be opened by CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur, UP.

The Uttar Pradesh government is constructing the world’s first Vulture conservation and breeding centre in Gorakhpur as a significant effort to stop the declining vulture population. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, will dedicate it on September 3.

For the construction of the centre, which is being erected at Farenda in Maharajganj, in the Gorakhpur Forest Division of Uttar Pradesh, an additional budget of Rs 1.06 crore was made accessible.

The development of Gorakhpur city will also be strongly affected by this conservation centre. 80 lakh rupees were already allocated in 2021 for the Red-headed vulture conservation centre project. On September 3, which is also International Vulture Awareness Day, the inauguration will take place.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, had allotted a plot of land for its construction. The land was given to the Bombay Natural History Society as part of a 15-year agreement that the Yogi government signed.