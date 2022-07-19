BJP targets 25 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Ministers begin visiting the state

KOLKATA: In preparation for the 2024 elections, the BJP has identified 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in addition to the 18 seats it won in 2019. According to sources in the saffron camp, the target has been set because some of the winning seats may not be retained in 2024. Union ministers are visiting the state as part of the BJP’s Prabas programme, in which leaders spend time gauging the mood of the electorate and the strength of the party. According to BJP sources, the party’s leadership hoped to win 25 of the 42 seats in 2024.

‘In areas where we performed well in the previous Lok Sabha elections, we failed to perform well in the 2021 Assembly elections’. Accepting that we may lose some of the LS seats we won in 2019, the leadership is now focusing on seats where our candidates either lost by a small margin or have a chance of winning in 2024. ‘ We are targeting 25 seats, including seats won in previous elections as well as new constituencies,’ a BJP leader said.

‘We suffered a setback in Junglemahal, and we face defeat in the Purulia and Jhargram Lok Sabha seats in 2024. Furthermore, our performance in areas dominated by Matuas, a Hindu refugee religious sect migrated from Bangladesh, may be lacking. Matuas offered assistance after they were promised citizenship through the NRC and CAA. Because we failed to keep our word, our performance in Ranaghat and Bongaon may be subpar. As a result, our leadership is concentrating on vulnerable seats dominated by the TMC,’ said a BJP leader.