Delhi model, girlfriend arrested for selling drugs at Delhi University.

A 25-year-old model and his girlfriend were found with 1.010 kg of drugs valued more than Rs 1 crore by the Delhi Police Crime branch on Monday in North Delhi. The accused have been named as Sunny and Kirti alias Shubham Malhotra (27). Both used to supply drugs near the Delhi University campus.

The police received information that some people were selling drugs near the Delhi University location. Further inquiry revealed Sunny to be the main player in this plan. According to assistant sub-inspector Sachin Singh, Sunny used to get drugs from Malana in Himachal Pradesh and sell them in the Delhi University region.

On July 12, the police were informed that Sunny had spent the previous two to three days in Himachal Pradesh and would be driving his car back to Delhi via the Singhu border between 6:00 and 7:00 am.

The police set up a trap at the Singhu border, but it was impossible to halt the car because of the heavy rain and its extremely high speed. The police team then sped for Sunny’s home in the Old Gupta Colony while another team was hot on Sunny’s tail.

After a 45-minute chase, the accused was finally caught at Old Gupta Colony Chowk.