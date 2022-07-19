‘Don’t respond to links or suspicious calls’: Indian Railways on refunds

The Indian Railways has warned train passengers about fraud in the name of the IRCTC refund process. ‘ Users are requested not to respond to any links or suspicious calls, as it may result in financial fraud with users involving UPI handles,’ Railway Seva tweeted. ‘Some Twitter users are targeting IRCTC users on Twitter who ask questions about their booking, refund, or TDR’.

Furthermore, IRCTC officials stated, ‘Such people call from different numbers and then send some links. The refund process is entirely automated. IRCTC refunds do not involve any human intervention. Please do not respond to such links or phone calls’.

The officials’ statement comes amid reports of fraud calls. A Twitter user recently mentioned the scam call and tagged Railseva. They took immediate notice of the complaint and requested the PNR number and mobile number to ensure a smooth process. Rail Seva officials later provided the victim with a link to track the status of the complaint.

Another person whose money for the tickets was not refunded took to Twitter to air his grievances. The IRCTC representatives then requested the PNR number, mobile number, and transaction Id. The individual received two fraudulent phone calls and a link on WhatsApp. The callers claimed they could refund the money by filling out a Google form. Rail Seva is the only platform that offers assistance to rail users. It handles railway-related issues such as train delays, poor food and sanitation, and lengthy train stops, among others.

Customers have been warned on the IRCTC’s official website. ‘ Indian Railway, IRCTC, or its employees never call you on your phone on refund issue and never ask personal banking information such as Debit Card/Credit Card number/OTP/ATM PIN/CVV number or PAN number or date of birth and never ask to install any Remote control App such as Anydesk/Teamviewer, etc on Mobile / Laptop / Desktop,’ they write.