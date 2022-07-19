Indian Railways cancels 165 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian railways has cancelled 165 trains scheduled to operate today. Out of 169 trains, 125 trains were fully cancelled and 44 trains were partially cancelled. Trains travelling to Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh among others are cancelled.
List of cancelled trains:
01535 Pune- Phaltan
01535 Phaltan-Pune
01537 Lonand- Phaltan
01539 Pune-Satara
05334 Moradabad-Ramnagar
06741 Chennai-Sullurupeta
06746 Nellore-Sullurupeta
07594 Kacheguda-Nizamabad
Partially cancelled trains:
04399 Jaijon Doaba-Jalandhar City
05034 Barhni-Gorakhpur
05331 Kathgodam-Moradabad
08263 Titlagarh-Bilaspur Jn.
08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam
08745 Gevra-Road -Raipur Jn.
15670 Dibrugarh town- Guwahati
17034 Sirpur town-Bhadrachalam RD
06829 Tiruchchirappalli – Manamadurai Jn.
Here is how to check the full list of cancelled trains:
Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey
Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains
Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.
Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.
Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.
