Protest against Chief Minister; KS Sabarinathan arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: KS Sabrinathan, a former MLA and Youth Congress vice-president, has been arrested in connection with the Youth Congress protest case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The court was informed of this by the government’s attorney. The special investigation team’s action comes after a screenshot similar to Sabrinath’s suggestion surfaced in a WhatsApp group within the organisation to protest inside the plane. Sabarinathan had received a summons to appear for questioning in connection with the incident the day before.

The notice stated that the defendant was to appear for questioning today at the Shankhumukham Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrest came after Sabarinathan appeared. According to the police, three Kannur youth congress workers boarded the plane as part of a conspiracy to protest the chief minister. Sabrinath was criticised by the Chief Minister in today’s Assembly. The Chief Minister was referring to two assassination attempts on his life while he was an MLA. There was still no case filed at the time. People who had released goons against him that day were also suspected of committing the violence on the plane. The Chief Minister stated that he did not believe the former MLA would do this.

The Chief Minister stated in the assembly, quoting Sabrinathan’s WhatsApp message, that there was a conspiracy in the Youth Congress state WhatsApp group and that the state vice president, who is also a former MLA, gave instructions via WhatsApp. KS Sabarinathan responded that the protest against the Chief Minister on the plane was carried out with the knowledge of the Youth Congress leadership. The Congress leadership was notified following the protest. Before appearing for questioning, Sabrinathan told the media that the protest was peaceful and that the chief minister tried to spin it as an assassination attempt.