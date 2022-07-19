Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for third day in a row. The buying interest in bank and automobile stocks supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex rose 246 points or 0.45% to close at 54,768. NSE Nifty moved 62 points or 0.38% higher to settle at 16,341. Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.67% and small-cap climbed 1.02%.11 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,031 shares advanced and 1,278 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever. The top losers in the market were Nestle India, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys, Asian Paints, Titan, ITC, PowerGrid, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Tech Mahindra.