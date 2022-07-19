UNESCO World Heritage Site Isfahan’s Shah Mosque damaged during restoration!

Officials have disclosed that a 17th-century mosque in Iran, regarded as a masterpiece of architecture, was harmed during restoration efforts. The Shah Mosque in Isfahan, which is part of a United Nations World Heritage site, is regarded as one of the most magnificent in Iran. However, in more recent images, one side appears uneven and the characteristic floral patterns do not line up. Although officials acknowledged the flaws, they claimed they could be fixed.

The project’s restorer, Mehdi Pakdel, blamed the failure on problems with the scaffolding used, as well as difficulties caused by the dome’s 54-metre height (177 feet). The mosque was built in Isfahan, Iran’s third-largest city, during a period known as its golden age. Its remarkable vivid blue and yellow patterned tiles attract Muslim worshipers and tourists from within and outside Iran.

The mosque is one of four eye-catching structures that comprise the massive Naghsh-e Jahan Square, also known as Meidan Imam in the city centre. In 1979, UNESCO added the complex surrounding the square to its list of World Heritage Sites. According to UNESCO, the mosque is of ‘special interest, ‘and it ‘remains the most celebrated example of the colourful architecture that reached its peak in Iran during the Safavid dynasty’.

Isfahan is a major tourist destination in Iran. According to AFP, Alireza Izadi, the city’s heritage chief, stated, ‘Supervisors and restorers noticed damage, particularly in the upper section of the dome. The weight of the scaffolding has damaged the edge of the dome tiles, so we will replace them’.