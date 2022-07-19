Zero-Waste Yatra; Amarnath Yatra becomes the first pilgrimage that does not harm the environment

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ensured that the Amarnath Yatra will be a zero-waste pilgrimage for the first time in its history. The government of Jammu and Kashmir is ensuring that the pilgrimage has no negative impact on the environment. Over 300 volunteers have been deployed to collect and process the waste generated along the various routes.

Every day, approximately 10 tonnes of waste are produced along the Amarnath Yatra route from both base camps. This time, the government has ensured that the waste is processed on-site. This initiative was launched by the Directorate of Sanitation, the Rural Development Department, and IIT Indore’s ‘SWAHA’ start-up, which could serve as a model for the rest of the country.

‘It is a very unique kind of programme, the first time in India that a specific religious event, let alone one on such a large scale, is organised in such a way that it becomes a zero-landfill and sustainable event. So, as a result of the help and steps taken by the Kashmir Rural Development Department, we have been given the responsibility as a start-up, we are from Indore, and it is called SWAHA, to make this yatra zero landfill and sustainable,’ said Sameer Sharma, Director SWAHA.

Along the route, more than 12 processing units have been placed. Organic waste is composted, while inorganic waste is separated and transported to recycling facilities. ‘Whatever waste is generated in this yatra has to be dealt with very scientifically; we have been collecting waste, we have to process it, and we have to dispose of it; it will be a great benchmark for all such events across the country,’ Sameer said.

‘We developed a comprehensive plan with the government. We have two axes that run from Pahalgam to Baltal. We have established 12 points where we have placed our waste management units; our responsibility is to oversee the waste process and all waste collected. We have to separate it into two categories: dry waste and organic waste. We convert the organic waste into compost, and we have to separate the inorganic waste into 12 categories before compressing it. Later, we take it to our recycling unit, where our associates create various products.’ added the startup’s director.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has stated that approximately 5-6 lakh pilgrims will participate in the ‘Yatra’ this year. According to experts, the average person generates 500gms of waste per day, and Amarnath generates 10 tonnes of waste per day. The government is also working on a plan to make Yatra smoke-free. They have installed large solar pressure cookers along the Amarnath route to eliminate the use of LPG and woodfire in community kitchens.