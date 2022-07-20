5 dead after dumper overturns on moving car in UP’s Raebareli

On Tuesday night in the Raebareli area of Uttar Pradesh, a dumper loaded with fly ash overturned upon a car, crushing five people to death, including two children. The incident happened close to the Bhadokhar Police Station on the Raebareli-Prayagraj NH 30.

Due to its heavy fly ash load, the dumper overturned as it passed the car. Police arrived to the scene and made an effort to save those trapped under the dumper after obtaining the information. They were unable to be saved in time, though.

The deceased were Sonam Agarwal (35), Rakesh Aggarwal (45), and Ruchika Agarwal (35), along with two kids, Raisa (9) and Ryan (6). Another 11-year-old was saved and taken to a hospital for treatment after being rescued alive. The accident happened while the family was on their way home after eating dinner out. A JCB was used to help pull their remains from the rubble.

‘The incident happened as the truck overturned on the car. There was only one survivor who is currently undergoing treatment. All the other passengers in the car were killed on the spot,’ Chief Medical Officer for Rae Bareli, Virendra Singh, stated.