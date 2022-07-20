As India crosses 200-crore Covid vaccinations, Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reaching the milestone of 200 crore vaccinations given in India. Bill Gates thanked the government and vaccine producers in India for their similarly invested in reducing the effects of COVID-19 on Twitter.

‘Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19,’ On Wednesday, a co-founder of Microsoft tweeted.

On Sunday, the nation passed the milestone of giving 200 crore vaccination doses, one year after the start of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that India has ‘created history again.’

‘India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19,’ PM Modi said in a tweet.