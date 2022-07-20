‘Constructive opposition always welcome in Parliament’: Pralhad Joshi

In response to Congressman Rahul Gandhi’s statement that ‘Parliament is the most unparliamentary’, Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi stated on Tuesday that ‘Constructive opposition is always welcome’.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Wednesday due to protests by opposition lawmakers about inflation.

Joshi tweeted, ‘There is no restriction on raising public issues in the Parliament, it was in 1975. Constructive opposition is always welcome’.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi wrote, ‘Rupee reaches 80, gaswala is asking for thousand rupees, 1.3 crore unemployed in June, GST burden on food grains. No one can stop us from raising public issues, the government will have to answer. Running away from discussions and questions in Parliament is the most ‘unparliamentary’, Prime Minister’.

Parliament’s Monsoon Session began on Monday and will last till August 12. The Session will consist of 18 sittings.

The Rajya Sabha’s first day had been marked by a commotion caused by members of the opposition parties as a result of disruptions in the proceedings, which caused the House to adjourn for the whole day. Following oath affirmation and obituary references, a Joint Opposition made up of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Shiv Sena caused a commotion in the House.

MPs from the opposition staged a demonstration in the Upper House and walk up to the Well of the House to express their outrage at rising prices and the GST on some basic goods.

The fact that the Vice Presidential Election and the Presidential Election will both take place during this session makes it crucial. The Vice Presidential election will take place on August 6, while the Presidential election took place on Monday.

The Agnipath programme, price increases, and unemployment are just a few of the topics that the opposition is expected to bring up during the monsoon session.