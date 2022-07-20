Proposed world’s longest electric vehicle route to feature advanced lightning protection technology.

The proposed Atal Harit Vidyut Rashtriya Mahamarg (AHVRM) will be protected from lightning strikes by charging points technology. Lightning strikes have the potential to spark a fire that might endanger the operation of the proposed world’s longest e-highway from Agra Delhi and Delhi to Jaipur as well as harm solar grids and EV charging stations.

‘The electric vehicles parked there, and the charging point itself are vulnerable to lightning strikes. The lightning gets attracted to the batteries that are stashed at the charging stations for replacement and the batteries that are being charged. The charging stations are being constructed in open areas, making them more vulnerable to lightning strikes,’said Abhijeet Sinha, the National Highway for Electric Vehicles’ project director (NHEV).

‘Any lightning strike can trigger a fire that can last for hours at the charging stations. To protect such points, a private firm has been roped in to install proper equipment to save the area from lightning strikes,’ said Sinha.