Quinta Brunson  will star in the film ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ as Oprah Winfrey.

Quinta Brunson of Hollywood has joined filmmaker Eric Appel’s upcoming biographical drama ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ which will star Daniel Radcliffe of ‘Harry Potter’ fame. In the film, which is billed as a musical comedy-drama, Brunson will be seen portraying the iconic talk show anchor Oprah Winfrey, and Radcliffe will play the role of the American musical maestro.

In a recent still from the movie, the designer of ‘Abbott Elementary’ can be seen completely changed into Oprah Winfrey sporting her recognisable 80s hairdo. Quinta may be seen donning a burnt orange midi dress with a wide belt that is fastened around her waist, fitting the period setting of the film.

The image shows Radcliffe standing next to her wearing a colourful, eccentric beach shirt, a curly wig, and tinted vintage shades. While he also has a necklace which seems to be made of CD discs.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Quinta wrote, ‘Let’s get #weird.’

Roku announced in January that Daniel would play Yankovic, who is currently 62 years old, in the Roku original biopic that was co-written by Alfred Yankovic and Eric Appel.

With ground-breaking songs like ‘Eat It’ and “Like a Surgeon’ and ‘his intriguing and popular, scandalous love affairs, to his conservative background when playing the accordion was a sin,’ Yankovic’s biopic centres on the musician’s climb to popularity.

‘Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him,’ read the film’s logline. ‘Weird’ is an ‘unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time,’ reported People magazine.

As far as we know, Yankovic is the only musician whose 2014 comedy album, ‘Mandatory Fun,’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. In addition, the musician has created a number of popular soundtracks, including ‘White and Nerdy,’ ‘Smells Like Nirvana,’ and ‘Another One Rides the Bus.’

The movie, which will make its debut on the American digital platform Roku, has not yet been given a release date by the producers.

The biopic, which is being made by the production companies Tango and Funny Or Die, also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Julianne Nicholson, and Toby Huss. Regarding Brunson, the comedian and author recently accomplished a feat by receiving three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards in the categories of comedy series, lead actor in a comedy, and writing for a comedy series for the sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary’. The sitcom was created and produced by Brunson, who also starred in it. On the other hand, Yankovic is a five-time Grammy winner.