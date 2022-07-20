Vivo launches Vivo T1x in India: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched its new smartphone Vivo T1x in the Indian markets. The 4GB RAM + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs. 12,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 14,999. It is offered in Gravity Black and Space Blue colours on Flipkart starting July 27. Customers purchasing the Vivo T1x from Flipkart using HDFC Bank cards are entitled to receive Rs. 1,000 as an instant discount. Additionally, the e-commerce website is offering cashback of up to 5 percent on purchases using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1x runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The handset is powered by octa-core 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with Adreno GPU 610 and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 96 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

The smartphone houses dual rear camera setup. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/1.8 lens. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The Vivo T1x packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.