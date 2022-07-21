Assassination ‘trend’ created by Chinese youth mimics Shinzo Abe’s killer

Several photos are making the rounds on Chinese social media in what appears to be a celebration of Shinzo Abe’s death, in which youths can be seen mimicking the Japanese leader’s killer and posting the photos online to create a ‘trend’. According to reports, the youth find it ‘fun to dress up and strike a pose like the killer’.

According to the ANI news agency, young people in China are making short videos and dressing up as the shooter to celebrate the assassination of the former Japanese prime minister. The Chinese disdain for the Japanese leader is well known, as this is not the first time China has been seen ‘celebrating’ Abe’s assassination. On July 8, as soon as the news of Abe’s death hit the world, Chinese people began hailing the killer and sending death wishes to him on Weibo.

Badiucao, an Australian-based Chinese political cartoonist, artist, and rights activist, shared the post on his Twitter handle, showing screenshots of various Chinese social media accounts celebrating the attack on the former PM. ‘ I hope it’s the current Japanese PM who got shot… and the Korean one as well,’ one user speculated. ‘ Thank you, anti-Japan hero (the attacker),’ one person said. While another from WeChat stated, ‘Party Time,’ adding, ‘I hope the men have trouble, I hope the gun is fine,’ and ‘f*** I am so happy.’

Abe died hours after being shot while delivering a campaign speech in Nara city. The attacker was later identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old Nara City resident and ex-marine. He was quickly apprehended and made no attempt to flee. During questioning, he stated that he was dissatisfied with the former prime minister. Yamagami, according to local media reports, was a member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years until 2005.