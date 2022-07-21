Hiring to be ‘halted’ for two weeks while Google reviews headcount needs

Google has decided to put a two-week hiring freeze in place. The company reportedly hired 10,000 people in the second quarter alone, with full-quarter results expected on July 26. The latest development comes just days after CEO Sundar Pichai announced a hiring freeze for the rest of the year. Pichai stated in an internal memo to employees that Google would continue to support its ‘most important opportunities’. According to the old memo, it may resume hiring engineers and employees for other ‘critical roles’.

According to an email obtained by The Information from Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google, ‘we’ll use this time to review our headcount needs and align on a new set of prioritised Staffing Requests for the next three months’. The hiring freeze would not affect existing offers, but it might affect workers seeking contract extensions.

Techcrunch confirmed the news, as did a company spokesperson’, We’re slowing hiring for the rest of the year’, as Sundar announced. ‘As a result, we’re halting most new offers for two weeks to allow teams to prioritise their roles and hiring plans for the remainder of the year ‘. Google claims to be slowing hiring because it has already met its yearly target in the previous and current fiscal quarters. During this time, Pichai’s memo stated that the company would redeploy resources to higher priority areas and pause ongoing projects.

Google, like its tech peers, is facing uncertainties as a result of currency fluctuations. Netflix’s Q2 earnings report recently revealed that the company expects revenue to fall next quarter due to high global inflation. Companies such as Snap and Meta, on the other hand, are slowing down hiring processes. Microsoft fired a portion (1%) of its 180,000-person workforce earlier this month due to rising inflation. The Redmond, Washington-based tech behemoth has also decided to slow hiring in Windows, Teams, and Office.