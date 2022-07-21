Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande meets Bangladesh PM

Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, received a visit from Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande at her official house in Dhaka.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army Chief spoke with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He spoke on the topic of security perspective to professors and student officers at the Defence Service Command & Staff College in Mirpur.

Prior to it, he spoke to officers and students of the Armed Forces War Course at the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur, about India’s security stance.

Also Read: Suspects who set fire on Lankan Prez’s residence sent to judicial custody

Additionally, he paid a visit to and spoke with staff at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training, a top Bangladeshi institution that trains peacekeepers for UN peace operations.