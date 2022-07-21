Instagram now lets you search for restaurants in posts!

Instagram has added a new Maps feature that will make it easier for users to discover new places. Until now, you could only see posts from people who had visited a location but not learn about its specifics. The most recent update alters this. Instagram users can now use the app to find restaurants, attractions, and other popular places. ‘ We are introducing a new searchable map on IG today,’ said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an Instagram story while making the announcement. ‘You can now discover and filter popular local businesses near you’.

The company has begun rolling out this feature, so users who haven’t already received it should do so in the coming days. The most recent update adds the ability to search for any restaurant or location in Feed or Stories by tapping location tags. In the Explore section, you can now search for a city. Users can also use certain hashtags to search for desired locations on Instagram’s Map.

People will be able to narrow their search by filtering location categories. To contribute to Instagram Maps, simply include location tags or stickers in your content, and they will appear on the map. However, keep in mind that your contribution will only be visible if your profile is public.

Instagram users will be able to use the Maps feature to save locations to a collection so that they can revisit them later. There will also be the option to share the locations with friends and other groups via Direct Messages (DM). The new feature has been announced to assist not only users, but also businesses in making themselves easily discoverable. According to a survey conducted by the company, 96% of users discover brands and products online. The feature is already live and should be visible on the app.