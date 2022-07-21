Six-hour deposition of Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, will give a six hour deposition regarding Meta’s handling of user data in relation to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to recent court records.

This testimony is relevant to a case filed in a California court by Facebook users who claim their privacy was violated as a result of the social media platform’s partnership with Cambridge Analytica.

50 million Facebook users’ personal information was obtained by a company that is accused of working with the Donald Trump campaign in order to construct voter profiles.

According to The Guardian, the company participated in the 2016 Brexit vote in the UK.

The documents list several witnesses, including Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, platform partnership executive, and former director of product management Eddie O’Neil, and Facebook privacy officer Rob Sherman.

The lawsuit might shed new light on the Cambridge Analytica debacle, which has devasted the company’s reputation and resulted in congressional hearings where Mark Zuckerberg was interrogated about Facebook’s privacy practices.

Due to the scandal, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) fined the corporation a record $5 billion in 2019, although critics have argued in favour of the sizable organisation, according to the Guardian.

In relation with the case, numerous lawsuits have been brought against Facebook, including four before 2018. the first legal proceeding to include extensive depositions from top Facebook officials. Up to $5 million in damages are sought by the plaintiffs.