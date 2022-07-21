Stock Market: Equity indices extend gains for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for fifth day in a row. The gains in the bank, technology and consumer shares supported the upward rally of the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex rose 284 points or 0.51% to close at 55,682. NSE Nifty moved 84 points or 0.51% higher to settle at 16,605. Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 1.38% and small-cap climbed 0.77%. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,007 shares advanced and 1,332 declined.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, M&M Tata Consumer Products, UPL and L&T.The top losers in the market were Dr Reddy’s, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and HDFC Bank.