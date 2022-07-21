Trinamool Congress not cast ballot in vice presidential election.

The Trinamool Congress has made the decision to not cast a vote in the vice presidential elections because it disagrees with how the opposition candidate was chosen without consulting the party. The choice was made following a Thursday meeting between TMC MPs and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the NDA’s candidate for vice president, whereas Margaret Alva, a former governor of Rajasthan, is the candidate of the opposition parties. The joint opposition candidate was announced without consulting Mamata Banerjee, which has drawn the wrath of the TMC.

Alva and Mamata Banerjee are said to get along well socially, but Mamata Banerjee is furious that Congress and even the NCP didn’t let her know before announcing Alva’s name.

‘We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can’t support the Opposition nominee,’ Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the TMC, remarked.