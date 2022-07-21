‘While Russia kills, America saves’: Ukraine’s first lady requests more weapons for anti-Russian resistance

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, made an emotional plea to US lawmakers on Wednesday for more weapons to combat Russian invaders. Zelenska stated that she was speaking on behalf of millions of Ukrainian parents who are concerned about the safety of their children, and that Ukraine requires air defence systems ‘so that rockets do not kill children in strollers’.

While acknowledging that a first lady seeking firearms was unusual, she insisted that it was necessary. ‘ Help us stop this terror against Ukrainians,’ she pleaded to US lawmakers. On Tuesday, she also met with US President Joe Biden, who, along with the US Congress, has been eager to provide Ukraine with weapons, has approved a $40 billion package in May.

‘We want every father and mother to be able to tell their children, ‘Go to sleep peacefully, there will be no more air strikes, no more missile strikes.’ Is this asking too much? ‘She enquired. Ukraine has been attempting to obtain a more consistent flow of arms, particularly longer-range precise rockets, as Russian soldiers advance in the east.

Zelenska thanked US politicians for their assistance, saying, ‘While Russia kills, America saves’. Following in the footsteps of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had previously used horrific images during his virtual appearance before the US Congress, Olena Zelenska displayed photographs of happy children who had been killed or injured by Russia. Liza Dmitrieva, a 4-year-old with Down syndrome, was seen in her mother’s video smiling in her stroller an hour before she was killed by a Russian attack in Vinnytsia last week.