Kerala local body by-election results: LDF secures 10 seats, UDF- 8, BJP- 1

Thiruvananthapuram: Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 10 seats in the by-elections held for local governing bodies in the state. United Democratic Front (UDF) secured 8 seats out of total 20 seats.

BJP won a seat in a ward at Elampalloor panchayat in Kollam district while an independent candidate Sunny Abraham won in the 2nd ward of Kallar panchayat in Kasaragod.

LDF obtained the seats in Thrithala-Kumbidi, Palamel- Erumakuzhy, Kanakkary- Kurumulloor, Rajakumari- Kumbappara, Kondazhy- Mootheppadi, Thikkodi- Pallikkara South, Kumbla- Pervad, Malappuram Moonnampadi, Kanhangad- Thoyammal wards.

UDF won in Tirurangadi- Parakkadavu, Chavara- Kottankulangara, Vandanmedu- Achankanam, Badiyadka- Pattaje, Pallikkara- Palappuzha, Aluva- Pulinjod, Manjeri- Kizhakkethala and Malappuram- Athavanad wards.