Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for sixth day in row

Jul 22, 2022, 04:57 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for sixth day  in row  on Friday.  The gains in banking and financial stocks supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged 390 points or 0.70% to close at 56,072.  NSE Nifty moved 114 points or 0.69% higher to settle at 16,719. Nifty small-cap rose 0.37%. 11 out of the 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth  of BSE was marginally  positive as 1,787 shares advanced and 1,535 declined.

The top gainers in the market were  UltraTech Cement, Grasim, UPL, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank,  Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Reliance Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC),  and M&M.  The top losers in the market were  Infosys, NTPC, PowerGrid, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel.

