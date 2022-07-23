Emirates Airlines increases frequency of flights to this city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has decided to operate additional flights to London. The air carrier has decided to increase the frequency of its services to and from London Gatwick airport to three flights a day.

The additional flight will be operated from July 27 to August 3. Emirates will deploy its Boeing 777 aircraft offering seats in First, Business and Economy class for the service.

Emirates will continue to operate its 6 daily flights to/from London Heathrow during this period. The air carrier will also resume daily services to London Stansted from August 1.