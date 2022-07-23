DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUKLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Emirates Airlines increases frequency of flights to this city

Jul 23, 2022, 05:54 pm IST

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines  has decided to operate additional flights to London. The air carrier has decided to increase  the frequency of its services to and from London Gatwick airport  to three flights a day.

The  additional flight will be operated from  July 27 to  August 3. Emirates will deploy its Boeing 777 aircraft offering seats in First, Business and Economy class for the service.

Emirates will continue to operate its 6 daily flights to/from London Heathrow during this period. The air carrier will also resume  daily services to London Stansted  from August 1.

