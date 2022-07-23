Family of 4 missing for over 1 month found dead in car in Punjab canal

Four family members whose remains had been missing since June 11 were found in a vehicle that had been located in the Sirhind Feeder Canal in Faridkot on Friday.

After travelling to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on June 11, Bharamjit Singh, 36, a worker at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, his wife Rupinder Kaur, 35, their children – a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son—went missing for more than a month.

A bystander saw the automobile on Friday as it became visible as the canal’s water level dropped. The family’s remains were discovered in the automobile when it was recovered from the canal.

Mahinderpal Singh, the father of Rupinder, reported his daughter’s missing on June 15. As a result, an FIR was filed under IPC Section 346 (wrongful confinement) against unnamed individuals. Rupinder had told Mahinderpal over the phone that the family was travelling from Amritsar back to Faridkot. ‘But after her mobile phone was switched off and when we tried to call our son-in-law his phone was also switched off’, he said.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy superintendent of police, confirmed that the cause of death was being investigated. ‘The bodies are badly decomposed and will be sent for post-mortem’, he added.