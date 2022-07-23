Indian Railways cancels few trains partially: Full list

New Delhi: North Western Railway Zone has decided to partially cancel some trains. The trains were cancelled due to the doubling work of railway lines in the Ambala division on the Rajpura-Bathinda route. This route is the part of the Bathinda Cantt-Bathinda station.

Train No. 14735, Sriganganagar – Ambala train will operate only until Bathinda from July 30 to August 8.

Train No. 14736, Ambala-Sriganganagar train will operate from Bathinda station from July 31 to August 9.

Train No. 12439, Nanded-Sriganganagar train will operate via Sonapur station on August 7.

Train number 12456, the Bikaner-Delhi Sarai train will operate through the converted route via Sonapur, leaving its scheduled route stations Rampura Phul- Barnala-Dhuri- Sangrur from July 30 to August 7.

Train No. 12455, the Delhi Sarai-Bikaner train, will operate via Sonapur station from July 30 to August 7.

Train number 14526, Sriganganagar-Ambala will remain regulated for 01 hours 45 minutes between Sriganganagar-Bathinda stations in the rail service route on August 8.