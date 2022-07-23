NDA is a ‘no data available’ government without accountability: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi described the NDA government on Saturday as a ‘No Data Available’ regime that provides no answers and is not accountable. ‘The government wants you to believe that there was no death due to a lack of oxygen. No farmer was killed while protesting. No migrant was killed while walking. No one was lynched by a mob. There have been no arrests of journalists ‘, he stated on Twitter.

‘No Data. No Answers. No Accountability,’ Rahul said. He also tagged a gif with his post that read ‘Sab Gayab si’, as the graphic animates to strike off the middle word in ‘Sab Changa si’.