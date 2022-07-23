Woman chained, brutally raped and tortured for days by husband and his relative in Thrissur

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a woman was chained and brutally raped by her husband and his relative at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur District. The brutal act made the news after police arrested the accused on Saturday.

According to police, the woman’s husband committed the crime suspecting that she is having an extra-marital affair. It is learnt that she was chained for many days and subjected to brutal sexual assault. In the statement to the police, the woman confirmed that her husband’s relative also raped her. The accused tortured her by injuring her private parts with a beer bottle.

The police informed that the accused filmed the visuals of the brutal rape and threatened the woman that they will explicit the visuals online. After capturing the visuals of the brutal rape, the accused repeated the act after threatening the woman that they will share the videos. The woman silently tolerated the brutal sexual assault worrying that the accused will explicit her visuals online.

The incident came to light after the woman who suffered severe injuries was rushed to a hospital. The hospital authority informed the police about the incident. Following this, Kunnamkulam police recorded the woman’s statement and arrested the two accused. The woman’s health condition is reported to be satisfactory.