13 marriages in 4 years; Man arrested after decamping with jewellery and lakhs of rupees

A man was arrested by Cyberabad police for allegedly marrying as many as 13 women in two Telugu states in the last four years. Adapa Shivshankar Babu allegedly defrauded the divorcees by fleeing with money and other valuables after marrying them. The 35-year-old accused, from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, was targeting wealthy divorcees who were looking for alliances on matrimonial websites. He duped them by forging divorce papers and promising them a new life. Gachibowli police, under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, apprehended the accused, who had cases filed against him in Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Sangareddy, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Anantapur.

Shivshankar Babu was apprehended a week after one of the victims filed a complaint with Ramachandrapuram police station alleging that Shivshankar Bbau had taken Rs 25 lakh in cash and Rs 7 lakh in gold from her and was refusing to return them. On the basis of a complaint from the victim, a cheating case was registered against the accused under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victim told a press conference that Babu contacted her through a matrimonial website in 2021. He told her that his parents had died a long time ago and that he worked as a software engineer in a reputable firm, earning Rs 2 lakh per month. He revealed to her that he was divorced and was looking for a compatible wife.

Her parents agreed to marry Babu after being convinced of his credentials. He took nearly Rs 25 lakh from her parents under the guise of taking her to the United States. As there was no sign of him travelling to the United States, her parents began to demand that he return the money. Babu was avoiding her and her parents. She eventually approached the Ramachandrapuram police. When the police summoned Babu to the station for questioning, she was surprised to learn that he was already married. The accused arrived at the police station with a woman who stood surety for him and assured the officers that he would return the money.

The victim met the other woman in secret and inquired about him. They later learned of another woman in the same colony who was also married to Babu. He was deceiving the victims by telling them he was working day and night shifts and spending time with each of them. Babu denied the allegations made against her during a press conference with the two women. He claimed he never took money from anyone. However, following a preliminary investigation, the police arrested the accused. The accused also allegedly defrauded a woman from Hyderabad living in the United States out of Rs 35 lakh.