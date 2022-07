Bangalore: In a tragic incident, 5 members of a family, including 4 women, were killed and 4 others injured in road accident. The accident took palce as the car they were travelling collided with a truck. The accident took place in Kukanur in Karnataka.

As per police, Devappa Koppad (62) from Binyal village in Kukanur taluk was returning home with 8 others from a birthday party of his relative’s granddaughter.