Congress to observe a ‘Mauna Satyagraha’ as Sonia Gandhi appears before the ED

The Congress will observe ‘Mauna Satyagraha’ (silent resistance) in Karnataka on Tuesday, when party supremo Sonia Gandhi appears before Enforcement Directorate officials investigating alleged money laundering in the National Herald case, according to state unit president D K Shivakumar. He stated that the ‘Mauna Satyagraha’ will be organised from the time Sonia Gandhi walks into the ED office in New Delhi until she leaves.

‘On July 26, the ED summoned Sonia Gandhi yet again. The politics of vengeance persists ‘, Shivakumar told reporters here on Sunday. The Congress state chief recalled how his mother had been harassed in a similar manner in an alleged money laundering case, prompting him to approach the court with a request to allow the investigation to take place at his home.

‘However, Sonia Gandhi did not appear in court. Instead, she confronted the ED in their office and gave her statement. Nonetheless, the harassment continues ‘, Shivakumar, the MLA from the Kanakapura constituency, stated. ‘As a result, the Congress party has decided to hold a ‘Mauna Satyagraha,’ in which all of our MPs, MLAs, former ministers, AICC office-bearers, councilors, office-bearers, and other leaders will take part in front of Gandhi statue at Congress Bhavan at 10 a.m. on July 26,’ Shivakumar said. According to Shivakumar, the ED had previously questioned Gandhi on July 21 and summoned her again on July 26.