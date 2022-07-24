Five people died in firecracker explosion

Patna: 5 people lost their lives in firecracker explosion in a house. The explosion took place at inside the home of a firecracker businessman in Khudai Bagh village in Saran district, Bihar on Sunday. 3 people are feared to be trapped inside the debris.

A portion of the house was blew up in the explosion and the remaining part caught fire. The major part of the house collapsed into the river nearby. As per police, the firecrackers were made inside the house where the blast took place. The businessman was identified as Shabir Hussain.