Indian Railways cancels 200 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel 200 trains today due to maintenance work, operational reasons, rains and natural causes. The national transporter has cancelled 167 trains fully and 46 trains were partially cancelled across country. It also rescheduled 8 trains and diverted 20.

Among the cancelled trains are those operating between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan.

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app .

Here is how to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.