More than 194.71 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to States/UTs

New Delhi: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry informed that more than 194.71 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories. These vaccine doses were provided under the Centre’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. In this, more than 7.98 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

As part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Union government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. The Union government procures and supplies free of cost 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.