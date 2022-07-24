New Coast Guard facility in Kochi will improve operations on the West Coast

A new Ship Support Complex (SSC) has been added to the Indian Coast Guard’s infrastructure in the Southern Indian state of Kerala. ‘The SSC, which is based in Kochi and is the first of its kind in Kerala, will provide immediate assistance to ICG ships berthed here as well as ships visiting the city. It can provide minor repairs and spares, resulting in a faster turnaround for operational availability’, WION spoke with Inspector General S Paramesh, Commander, CG Region (West).

He added that the Coast Guard previously had to rely on the private sector for such tasks, but that this could now be done in-house. In major Indian cities, larger Base Maintenance Units and Support Complexes perform functions similar to SSCs to meet the ICG’s larger requirements.

The SSC in Kochi, which is located next to the Coast Guard Jetty, will improve the overall efficiency of the Coast Guard organisation in Kerala. The ICG has been beefing up its Sea and Coastal Surveillance all along Kerala’s coast in recent months. Among the most recent additions is the made-in-India Advanced Light Helicopter Mk 3.

These ‘Mk3’ variant helicopters, inducted under the 845 Squadron, are designed and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and are a maritime version that can be used for reconnaissance, long-range search and rescue, during both day and night, and in all weather conditions. The ALH Mk 3 incorporates a number of systems previously seen on larger, multi-role helicopters. This model is outfitted with cutting-edge surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment. It also has a heavy machine gun and a removable intensive care unit, which would be useful for airlifting and treating critically ill patients.