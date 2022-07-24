The choice is yours! You can now create reels from your Instagram photos; Read on…

Instagram will soon allow anyone on the platform to remix your new photographs if your account is public. Remixing will be possible to disable, but you will have to actively choose not to do so once the option is available because it will be enabled by default. In the ‘coming weeks,’ Instagram says it will enable ‘remixing’ of public photographs for use inside Reels, its TikTok-like video service. The change is intended to provide more material for Reels creators to work with as the company invests heavily in short-form video in an effort to keep up with its wildly successful rival.

Changes are coming to video on Instagram ? At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

According to Devi Narasimhan, a Meta spokesperson, Instagram will provide options to disable remixing, even though it will be enabled by default. Users will be able to disable remixing for specific photographs or for their entire account via the options menu. Remixing will be disabled by default for any photos posted before the feature goes live, but you can enable it for specific postings if you prefer. This system is similar to Instagram’s, which allowed remixing of all publicly available videos in January, but only for videos released after the change was made.

Photographers have frequently expressed scepticism about how Instagram manages their photos, so today’s change — and the lack of options or explanations for it — is unlikely to help the industry. Although the corporation was unable to sell users’ images following a change to the app’s terms of service in 2012, similar concerns have persisted almost every time those terms of service have been altered. Instagram’s founder and CEO, Adam Mosseri, has announced that the app is ‘no longer a photo sharing app’. Remixing has the potential to increase the number of people who see photographers’ work, but it also has the potential to place it in contexts where people would prefer not to see it.