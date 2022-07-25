Assam govt approves 2nd wildlife sanctuary in Barak Valley

Assam’s Barak Valley, which is home to numerous birds and animals, may soon acquire a second wildlife sanctuary thanks to Governor Jagdish Mukhi’s approval of a plan to establish Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary. The Borail Wildlife Sanctuary is also located in the Barak Valley.

‘In exercise of the power conferred by Section 35 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended up to date, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the area described in the Schedule annexed hereto as the Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary’, order stated.

Between the Sonai and Barak rivers, the Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary will cover 320 square kilometres. ‘The Governor of Assam further hereby appoints the Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar, to enquire into and determine the existence, the nature and extent of any rights/claims alleged to exist in favour of any person or persons, in or over any land within the limit described in the schedule below’, the order said.

Eight species of primates have been reported in the region, including the slow loris, rhesus macaque, pig-tailed macaque, stump-tailed macaque, Assamese macaque, capped langur, phayre’s leaf monkey, and hoolock gibbon. According to the Cachar Forest Division, it is also the home for king cobras.

Last year, Rajdeep Roy, a BJP member from Silchar, made the proposal for the establishment of the sanctuary. Roy expressed his happiness at the prospect of the idea becoming a reality.