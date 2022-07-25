Certain foods that should never be refrigerated.

Certain foods should never be refrigerated

We refrigerate our food to preserve its quality and ensure its integrity, but there are some foods that we need to cease refrigerating immediately! This is due to the fact that cooling down some foods can cause them to lose their nutritional content and drastically alter their taste and flavour.

Some items, it’s true, may even rot after being kept in the refrigerator for months. Here is a list of food items that don’t need to be refrigerated so as to prevent such situations.

Unripe Mangoes

Mangoes that are still unripe should never be refrigerated because doing so slows down the ripening process. The mango’s texture is also made harder by it. In fact, it is advised to store only ripened mangoes as it helps in keeping them firm, sweet and fresh.

?Oil

Oil’s texture and even colour might change if it is kept in the refrigerator. Oil that is kept in the refrigerator loses flavour and appears murky.

Chicken

Chicken kept in the freezer more than two to three days after cooking, spoils it. Storage at low temperatures alters not just the flavour but also the texture of the food. Consuming cooked and chilled chicken can lead to food poisoning as well as a number of other stomach problems.

Honey

Since honey has a long shelf life, leaving it out at a regular room temperature won’t cause it to spoil. In contrast, storing honey in the refrigerator causes it to crystallise and makes it difficult to scoop out of the jar.

Herbs

The leaves of fresh herbs like mint and coriander tend to wilt if kept in the refrigerator. The high moisture content of the herbs evaporates while they are refrigerated, causing them to deteriorate and become soggy. After separating the leaves, the ideal way to store them is in a paper bag.