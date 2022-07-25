Earth mound collapse in UP’s Sonbhadra; Two dead

According to police, two people were killed on Sunday in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh after a mound of earth collapsed on them as they were using a machine to dig up soil.

They said that the incident occurred in the Billi Markundi area during routine machine-assisted soil digging. The machine’s operator Satyendra (34) and cleaner Ravi Shankar Yadav (22) became trapped and died when a mound of earth collapsed on top of them.

The police said that, the bodies were taken out after the earth had been cleared that evening. The post-mortem on the bodies has been ordered.