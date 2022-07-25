Twelve women finishes Trans-Himalayan Expedition, arrive in Kargil under direction of mountaineer Bachendri Pal

Twelve women, all older than 50, who were determined to make their mark, completed one of the world’s most difficult climbing trips. Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest and a well-known mountaineer who received the Padma Bhushan award, is in charge of the team.

The culmination of a five-month trek that began in Pang-Sau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh was at the Kargil War Memorial, where they paid respects to those who lost their lives during the Kargil War.

In a five-month expedition to reach Drass, the group travelled around 50,000 km and overtook 37 passes. The event was held to honour the supreme sacrifices made by soldiers who died as martyrs during the 1999 Kargil War.

Bachendri Pal shared the team’s trip, saying, ‘It is an extremely proud moment for all of us. We started from Arunachal Pradesh on March 12, crossed the Himalayas from East to West – from Arunachal to Ladakh- covered over 4,977 kilometers and crossed 37 mountain passes, from Arunachal Pradesh through Assam then West Bengal, Sikkim, Nepal, Kumaon, Garhwal, Himachal Pradesh, Spiti, Leh, and we are here at Kargil War Memorial to pay our respect to the martyrs of Kargil war.’

‘The aim of this expedition was to highlight the need to remain fit and show that age is no barrier to living a healthy lifestyle and 60 or 70 years of age doesn’t mean dreams should be over,’ she said.