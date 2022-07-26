5 side effects of drinking too much water

People seldom realise how overhydration might harm their health in a society where dehydration is commonly observed. Yes, drinking too much or too much water may not be a sensible decision, just as having too much of anything is unhealthy. When it comes to healthy individuals in particular, it is a common misconception that impulsively downing bottles and glasses is the path to good health.

What are the side effects of drinking too much water?

According to experts, the kidneys may be the first organs to experience the negative consequences of excessive hydration since they may become less able to eliminate extra water. The risk of hyponatremia, a potentially deadly illness marked by diluted sodium levels in the blood, is yet another significant adverse effect. Muscle cramps, spasms, or weakness may be other health issues caused by overhydration.

What are the symptoms of overhydration?

As per specialists, persistent overhydration might cause the following symptoms:

Seizures

Headaches

Vomiting

Nausea

Confusion or disorientation

How much water do you ideally need?

A healthy adult only needs eight to twelve glasses of water each day, according to physicians. This translates to 1 litre for every 20 kg of body weight. Men should drink 3.7 litres of water daily, but women should only consume 2.7 litres. This also includes hydration from other foods and drinks including fruits, milk, and vegetables. The total amount of water consumed must be adjusted based on variables such as general health, activity, pregnancy, nursing, and any comorbidities.