COVID hospital admissions and mortality in Australia rising as the variant spikes

As a coronavirus sub-variant-fueled outbreak spreads throughout the nation, hospital admissions for COVID-19 in Australia have increased to a new high for a second straight day, according to data released on Tuesday. The daily death toll also increased to its second-highest level.

Almost 5,600 COVID patients are being treated in hospitals, and 100 fresh fatalities have been reported, falling just shy of Saturday’s record of 102 fatalities.

Over the past seven days, there have been close to 330,000 infections registered, but experts believe the actual figure might be twice that high.

The leader of the hard-hit Queensland state, Annastacia Palaszczuk, stated, ‘It’s time to band together again and fight: get vaccinated, use a mask in crowds and inside, and stay home if you’re sick.’

The extremely contagious BA.4/5 Omicron sub-variant is what is causing the COVID flare-up, which is severely straining hospitals and nursing homes.

According to modelling done by the state’s health agency, late August should see a peak in the number of patients in Queensland, which is now dealing with the pandemic’s worst epidemic.