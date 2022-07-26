Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Simancas Marin meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas Marin met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, and discussed the possibility of cooperation in various sectors including health, science and technology among others. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Office at the secretariat in the state capital.

The diplomat said Cuba has got a wide range of experience in the health sector and said the country could cooperate with Kerala in general medicine and speciality medicine. ‘There are a lot of opportunities in the sports sector. The Chief Minister also discussed the possibility of availing Cuban coaches to train Kerala’s sportspersons’, the CMO said in a release.

Ambassador Marin appreciated the leadership of Vijayan in implementing socialist ideology for poverty eradication. More discussions will be held to identify the areas of cooperation including health, science and technology, higher education and agriculture sectors, the release said. The Chief Minister has suggested the possibility of cultural exchange.

Chief Secretary V P Joy, Chief Principal Secretary K M Abraham, Kerala’s Officer on Special Duty in Delhi Venu Rajamony, Health Secretary Asha Thmas, Higher Education Secretary Ishitha Roy among others participated in the meeting.