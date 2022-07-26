Hero launches Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Popular two-wheeler brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition in the Indian markets. The bike is priced at Rs. 77,430 for the drum brake variant and Rs. 81,330 for the disc brake variant.

The Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition is also equipped digital-analogue instrument cluster, an integrated USB charger and side-stand engine cut-off among others. The bike also comes with a five-year warranty and updated styling.

The new bike is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single cylinder engine. The engine delivers 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The bike features wet multi plate clutch, front telescopic forks and rear five-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber and a new five-speed gearbox.