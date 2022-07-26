Hooch deaths: Arvind Kejriwal asks, ‘If Gujarat dry state, how was alcohol sold?’

Tuesday, after more than 22 people died and 60 were ill as a result of consuming spurious alcohol in the state’s Ahmedabad and Botad districts, Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Gujarati government. The state government has increased its inquiry into the situation, and a special investigation team (SIT) is likely to be established. The anti-terror squad (ATS) has been instructed to look into the cases.

Kejrwal was cited by news agency ANI as saying: ‘A very sad incident came to my knowledge that more than 25 people have died in Bhavnagar after drinking spurious liquor and several others are admitted to the hospitals. I wish them speedy recovery.’

‘The question is that if Gujarat is a dry state then how is alcohol being sold openly in the state and who is benefitting from this? This is not the first time in Gujarat. Why is the govt not looking after this, or is there some conspiracy behind this?’ he further asked.

Over 50 people are receiving medical treatment in the Botad district, while 16 people have died. According to reports, the purchase from the bootleggers took place on Sunday night. Gujarat’s Director General of Police announced to reporters: ‘The crime has been cracked in less than 24 hours. Cases have been registered and 13 persons have been named, of whom a majority have been rounded up. Further investigation is being carried out.’