Indian Railways cancels 148 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 148 trains scheduled to operate today. The national transporter also partially cancelled 48 trains and rescheduled several others. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational reasons.

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app .

Also Read: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Here is how to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.